Mega-Sena: find out which were the ten biggest prizes of the year | lotteries

So far, the biggest jackpot of the year was drawn in March, awarding winners from Uberlândia (MG) and Mongaguá (SP).

The last Mega draw took place this Wednesday (21) in São Paulo. Nobody hit the six tens and the prize accumulated.

See, below, the biggest winning bets of the Mega-Sena in 2022

Two single bets from São Paulo and Minas Gerias each took R$94,690,936.18 in March this year. In all, the Mega-Sena prize was BRL 189,381,872.36

In April of this year, a bet by Santos hit all the scores and earned R$ 122,627,171.80.

A pool with 42 people took more than R$117 million in May. The group from Blumenau (SC) hit all the scores in a single bet.

In June, a Diadema bet hit the six tens alone and took more than R$ 78,763,087.84. 157 bets won the prize of five hits, worth R$ 35,919.96 each.

A pool of 34 gamblers from Santa Catarina earned R$ 58.9 million in May this year. Herval D’Oeste (SC) bet alone hit the six dozen of the contest on the 4th.

Two players – one from Igarapava (SP) and the other from Ribeirão Preto (SP) – hit the corner of the Mega-Sena drawn on July 6. Each of them received R$ 51,135.50, according to Caixa.

A simple bet by Dourados (MS) hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena 2,500 contest, held on July 13, in São Paulo. The winner won a prize of R$ 27,485,274.

Four players took BRL 26,680,622.68 in August this year. Bets were placed at lottery stores in Barueri (SP), Duque de Caxias (RJ), Morretes (PR) and one was made over the internet. Each one took BRL 6,670,155.67.

A bet from Belo Horizonte (MG) hit the six dozen of the 2,451 Mega-Sena contest, drawn on February 5, in São Paulo. The winner took BRL 26,422,347.01.