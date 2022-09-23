Meghan Markle: Cousin of King Charles III says actress is boycotted by Royal Family

During the events following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle was banned from making one last visit to the monarch. Furthermore, she and Harry were uninvited by King Charles III himself at his first dinner as sovereign. According to the king’s own cousin, the actress suffers from some boycotts in the Royal Family.

The actress’ relationship with Harry’s family has been shaken since the moment he decided to give up royal honors to live with his wife. According to Christina Oxenberg, third cousin of King Charles III, Meghan suffers from a kind of “hazing” by the Royal Family.

“To Meghan Markle I say: What you’re going through is some kind of hazing from hell. If she can’t hold on, someone else will come along who can. Nobody can get away,” Christina said. “They’re tough on foreigners. It’s not about your skin color. It’s about being a foreigner,” she added.

In addition to the boycott, Meghan is also criticized by some Englishmen. On social media, many found her crying during the wake of Queen Elizabeth II fake.

Harry and Meghan Markle Return to US After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

According to program information CBS Morning TV, Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Montecito, California, United States. After fulfilling a series of protocols with the Queen’s death, the couple returns home without any peace agreement with King Charles III.

Also according to the program, the members of the Royal Family still do not accept the couple’s resignation from their duties. The couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey would also have hurt Harry’s family.