Meghan suffers ‘hazing from hell’ by royal family, says cousin of Charles III

The writer and stylist Christina Oxenberg, 59, told The Post this morning that the royal family is promoting a kind of “hazing from hell” with Meghan Markle, the prince’s wife.

The third cousin of King Charles III pointed out that this is the kind of behavior that royals often see with newcomers, especially women.

To Meghan Markle I say: What you’re going through is some kind of prank from hell. If she can hold on, someone else will come along who can. Nobody can get rid of one.

Christina Oxenberg

She also said that other people were pranked by the royal family, but called the acts with Megan “particularly brutal”.

“They’re tough on foreigners. It’s not about your skin color. It’s about being a foreigner,” he concluded.

Christina is the younger sister of actress Ctherine Oxenberg and daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and, according to her, was once a close friend of Charles.

“Hard moments”

According to actor Tyler Perry, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a “difficult time” when he invited the couple to live in his mansion in Los Angeles, in the United States. On the Today show, he gave more details about the occasion.

“It was a very difficult time for them. What I know about the two of them, and I would like the world to know, how much these two people love each other. They found each other and the love they have is very emotional, I wanted to do everything I could to support them,” he said.

In 2020, the Duchess of Sussex commented that the artist had invited her and her husband to move into his home, right after they were away from royal engagements.