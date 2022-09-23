Milton Ribeiro’s management at MEC had a request for a bribe hidden in a tire, says newspaper

Former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro allowed pastors to negotiate works in federal schools. This is what civil construction entrepreneur Ailson Souto da Trindade, candidate for state deputy in Pará for Progressistas, told the newspaper Estadão.

According to him, the bribe paid by mayors to religious to facilitate the approval of the Ministry’s funds should be delivered in cash. The amount would travel hidden in the wheel of a pickup truck from Belém to Goiânia, the home city of the pastors’ church.

The businessman’s complaint brings new probative elements to the investigation that investigates the alleged interference of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the investigations against the former Minister of Education. Milton Ribeiro and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura were arrested after the scandal that revealed that religious charged bribes to release funds and access to the minister.

OUÇA ÁUDIO🗣️ Empresário Ailson da Trindade diz que Milton Ribeiro deu aval para que pastores do ‘gabinete paralelo’ negociassem R$ 5 milhões para reformas de igrejas; propina deveria ser paga em dinheiro vivo (via @EstadaoPolitica) https://t.co/7gbS4Qi4qR pic.twitter.com/OlLf6sMO3y — Estadão 🗞️ (@Estadao) September 22, 2022

Trindade, one of the twelve whistleblowers of the corruption scheme in the MEC, claims to have heard from the minister that public works would be guaranteed to him in exchange for “help” to the pastors. The transfer would be 5 million in cash. The bribe would be justified by a fraudulent contract signed between Gilmar’s church and the businessman’s company.

The document dealt with the hiring of AST Empreendimentos Imobiliários by the Evangelical Church Assembly of God – Ministry Christ for All, from Goiânia.

Trindade, current candidate for the State Assembly of Pará, is investigated for the crime of embezzlement for applying scams that promised the release of loans to beneficiaries of Bolsa Família.