Minas at the Latin Grammy: album by the band Lagum nominated – Cultura

The group has a national project and two tours held in Europe (photo: Divulgao/Lett Sousa) The band Lagum from Minas Gerais received its first Latin Grammy nomination this Tuesday (20/9). Competing in the category ‘Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in Portuguese Language’, the album ‘Memories (From Where I Never Was)’ is the third of the group.

With an eight-year career, the band formed by Pedro Calais, Otvio Cardoso, Jorge, Chico Jardim and Tio Wilson (who passed away in 2020), reaches another important moment disputing a golden gramophone this year. The award ceremony will be held on November 17, in Las Vegas, and the miners compete in the same category as Criolo, Baco Exu do Blues, Erasmo Carlos and Juara Maral.

In an interview with State of Mines, the pop/alternative group spoke about their joy at receiving the nomination at this time. Bassist Chico says that the nominated album has great meaning for them, as it is dedicated to Tio Wilson: “We are thrilled. The meaning is much greater than a simple album. something very sentimental.”

Despite working towards this reach, the nomination was not expected. Jorge, guitarist of the band, says that it was “a difficult process” since in addition to the lack of a drummer, ‘Memrias’ was planned and released during the pandemic. “The music itself sought the results and this becomes greater than any planning and expectations that we may have. The music ceases to be ours and begins to belong to the world,” he said.

New plans and international career

Currently, the group is one of the main groups on the rise in the country. With a national projection and two tours held in Europe, the musicians reveal their intention to trace paths also aimed at the international market. One of the recent projects was the launch of the partnership with the Portuguese artist Brbara Tinoco, in an alternative version of ‘Eu te amo’, a track from the new album.

As for the news for 2023, singer Pedro Calais adds that they have plans in the works: “We can’t share anything yet, but it’s going to be cool”.

Death of Uncle Wilson

Drummer Breno Braga, better known as Tio Wilson, died after a show by the band in Nova Lima, in September 2020. The death happened during the break of one of the two shows that the band would do, however, the second performance did not happen. The conclusion of the report revealed a natural cause, a dilated cardiomyopathy that caused cardiorespiratory arrest.