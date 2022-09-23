Model says she was mistreated on a plane for having giant breasts: ‘There was no space’

Model Leia Parker, 26, suffered on the plane on which she traveled between Las Vegas, USA, and London, England. According to her, the cramped economy class seats left her breasts squeezing.

In a report on social media, Leia said she was attacked by passengers and crew, in addition to being forced to change seats and go to a space where the plane’s kitchen is.

The model claims to have the “biggest breast in the UK” and says the story took place in late August. With the lack of space between one seat and another in economy class, she said she couldn’t help but touch the passengers next to her while she was crammed in, on a flight of about 10 hours.

“The seats being small aren’t good for my boobs – and I struggle not to get in the way of other passengers,” he said.

She still tried to get around the situation, but she continued to be attacked by passengers. “Passengers were so hostile to me. One passenger told the flight attendant to ‘this girl and her stupid tits move’.” “She said I kept pushing [os peitos] against her boyfriend, but there wasn’t enough space,” he added.

Amid the confusion, passengers demanded an “upgrade” to change seats and escape the girl’s breasts. She reported that even the crew mistreated her during the confusion. “The cabin crew was very arrogant and uncompromising with me.”

After that, she was taken to sit in the back of the plane, the only one available for her breasts. “They didn’t have any other seats, so I ended up spending most of the flight sitting in an armchair in the kitchen. It was really painful,” she said.

Seeing her in that situation, one of the stewardesses was solicitous with her and regretted that she had to sit there, offering pillows to the model. “The others weren’t nice. They first said ‘you’re going to have to sit differently so you don’t get in the way of other people,'” she pointed out.