More than 1 million statements are in the fine mesh, says Receita – Notícias

THE IRS reported this Thursday (22) that 1,032,279 statements were withheld in the 2022 Income Tax mesh. The number represents 2.7% of the total of 38,188,642 documents delivered between March and September this year.

This Friday (23), from 10 am, the consultation of the 5th and last batch of refund. With this batch, the Revenue concludes the payment of all refunds for the year 2022 that did not present inconsistency.

According to the tax authorities, of the total withheld statements, 811,782 are with Tax Refundable (IAR), representing 78.6% of the total in mesh; 198,541 declarations, or 19.2% of the total in the mesh, with Tax Payable (IAP) and 21,956, with a zero balance, representing 2.1% of the total in the mesh.









The main reasons for falling into the fine mesh

41.9% – Omission of earnings subject to annual adjustment (declared holders and dependents);

28.6% – Deductions from the calculation basis (main reason for deduction – medical expenses);

21.9% – Discrepancies in the amount of IRRF between what appears in Dirf and what was declared by the individual – among others, lack of information on the beneficiary in Dirf, and discrepancy between the amount informed between DIRPF and Dirf;

7.6% – They are motivated by deductions from the tax due, receipt of accumulated income, and divergence of information about payment of carnê-leão and/or supplementary tax.

“The retention criteria in the mesh are not fixed, they depend on a series of variables that change over time. A declaration that in one year would pass through the mesh, in another year may be retained. The comparison of values ​​declared by the taxpayer (using pre-populated) and declared by third parties (dirf, dmed, dimob…) is not the only retention criterion. The quality and reliability of the data presented are criteria that can release or withhold a mesh declaration”, says the national supervisor of the Income Tax Program, the tax auditor José Carlos Fernandes da Fonseca.

In this month of September, the Federal Revenue is issuing 444 thousand correspondences to taxpayers with declarations in the fine mesh. The purpose is to warn taxpayers that, in the event of an error in the declaration submitted, this is the time to correct it, submitting a rectifying declaration.





how to consult





To find out if the refund is available or if it has fallen into the fine mesh, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC.

If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.



