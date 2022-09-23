Moro defends Ciro from campaigning for a useful vote and says that PT has a ‘totalitarian nature’

According to the Senate candidate, Lula’s party wants to destroy everyone who opposes the party

Young pan

Moro has a long history of political clashes with the PT



Candidate for the Federal Senate and former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro (União Brasil) defended the candidacy of Ciro Gomes (PDT) to the Presidency, after the EN start a useful voting campaign to strengthen the PT candidate, Lula. In a post on his social media, Moro said that “the campaign to attack Ciro Gomes is yet another demonstration of the PT’s totalitarian nature”. “They want to destroy everyone who opposes the party. I am not a voter of Ciro, but be warned,” he said. In recent days, Ciro has come under pressure to withdraw from the presidential race, including receiving a letter from Latin American leaders asking him to give up the race to support Lula. In electoral polls, the pedestrian has occupied the third place, more than 20 percentage points behind the first ones. His withdrawal and sign of support for one of the candidates could be decisive for the election of Lula (PT) or Bolsonaro (PL). Previously, Ciro had said that the PT wants to “annihilate the alternatives” to voting. He has also harshly criticized Moro, including saying that he was “the enemy of Brazil”, when the former judge launched his pre-candidacy for the Presidency.