Mother of alleged victim of actor José Dumont asks for justice – 09/22/2022 – Daily life

The mother of a 12-year-old teenager who was allegedly the victim of actor José Dumont, arrested on suspicion of storing images of sex involving children in Rio de Janeiro, said she wanted justice for her son. She gave an interview to TV Record this Wednesday (21).

The woman said the artist approached her son after the teenager sought him out for theater acting tips. She called a lawyer to accompany the investigations, which are being conducted at the Dcav (Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station).

The report was unable to locate Arthur Bruno Fischer, the actor’s lawyer. In a habeas corpus request that was denied by the Rio Court of Justice, he said that Dumont denies the crime of rape of a vulnerable person and that he considers himself the boy’s godfather.

Dumont “has a lot of affection for the child and considers himself godfather, which is why he started to help the family with gifts, clothes and money”, says an excerpt from the defense document.

Regarding the images found by the agents, the actor stated that he “only carried out research on usual platforms, stating that the research is exclusively intended for a study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters and that such research is necessary to exercise their profession”, says the case report, to which the Sheet had access.

In the TV interview, the young man’s mother said that the actor became a very good friend of the family and that she held a birthday party for him. Currently, the teenager is undergoing psychological treatment, according to his mother.

In the interview, the young man’s mother says that her son received R$ 1,000 in a bank deposit. The money would be to help with medicine. The bank transaction receipt was found at the actor’s house by the police.

The actor’s arrest took place on the 15th, after his neighbors contacted the police and claimed that the actor was caught in CCTV footage of the building caressing and kissing the young man.

During the search and seizure action in Dumont’s apartment, due to this complaint, about 240 images of child pornography were found, which led to the arrest in the act.