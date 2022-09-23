Mother of boy who would have been abused by José Dumont says: ‘may he pay for what he did’ – Country

the mother of boy abused by José Dumont revealed surprise when discovering the abuse practiced by the actor against his son. In an interview with Record Journalshe said that the family was close to the artist and now the boy is undergoing psychological treatment.

She also highlighted that she felt cheated by the actor, who used to give gifts to her son.

According to the Civil Police, the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV), responsible for the arrest, detailed that the action took place “for the crime of storing sex images involving children. The investigation is under secrecy.”

The first question asked to the mother was about the money the actor would have given the victim as a way to help the family. She knew the value, but stated that she thought it was a kindness and assured that she did not know about the abuse and that she never noticed anything wrong with the boy.

gifts to the boy

The witness added that it was common for the man from Paraíba to present the boy. “He gave [presentes] in front of me, always in my company. My son was close to me,” she declared.

to the program General balance, shown on the same day, she declared that her son “never went” to the actor’s house, but that José was a customer of the family’s business. “The only time they distanced themselves a little from me, they left me a little, were small steps, that he was going to take him to the concierge”, she assured.