MP denounces Flamengo fan who harassed journalist during broadcast | Flamengo

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), through the Temporary Sports Thematic Group (GTT-Desporto/MPRJ), denounced fan Marcelo Benevides Silva, who caressed and kissed the face of ESPN reporter Jessica Dias, for sexual harassment. , without his consent, during a live broadcast, in the surroundings of Maracanã, before the match between Flamengo and Vélez, on September 7, for Libertadores.

The complaint offered by the prosecutor Glícia Pessanha Carvalho Viana reports that the journalist was preparing to enter a television broadcast, when Marcelo Benevides started screaming and cursing, being asked by the victim to calm down.

The accused then approached her, apologized, put his hand on her shoulder, sliding it up her arm and kissed the victim’s shoulder, who dodged. Then, while the journalist was on the air, Marcelo kissed her again, now on her face, against her will.

Marcelo Benevides was arrested and his arrest decreed after a custody hearing at the Special Criminal Court, in Maracanã. He was charged with sexual harassment, a crime since 2018, whose arrest, if caught, is non-bailable. The fan was released the next day.

