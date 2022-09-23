MP denounces flamenguist who harassed reporter during broadcast

posted on 09/22/2022 21:49



(credit: Playback/ESPN)

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) denounced, this Thursday (22/9), Marcelo Benevides Silva for sexual harassment against journalist Jéssica Dias, from ESPN. On September 7, moments before the match between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield, for the return of the Libertadores semifinal, at Maracanã, the flamenguist kissed, without consent, the reporter during one of the live entries.

The offer of the complaint was given by the prosecutor Glícia Pessanha Carvalho Viana. She mentions that Marcelo Benevides shouted and cursed the victim moments before the kiss he gave and captured by the station’s camera.

“The accused satisfied his lust, caressing and kissing the victim against his will more than once, in front of a football stadium, in the presence of several people, including his co-workers. Later, he reiterated the conduct in a live broadcast to a television network – which obviously resulted in greater exposure of the victim”, reads part of the decision.





Jessica Dias spoke about the case on social media. “It was just a kiss on the cheek. No. It wasn’t. Before, there was a lot of cursing and harassment, because the live took a while. I asked for calm and so that he didn’t keep cursing, he didn’t need to. and a kiss on the spot”, says an excerpt from the publication.

Marcelo Benevides is prohibited from attending Flamengo games and from having any kind of contact with the victim.