Nacho comments on ‘false friction’ at Atltico, game in Argentina and future

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA.Press

Nacho says he has an excellent relationship with Hulk

Atltico midfielder Nacho Fernndez denied that there is any friction with coach Cuca and striker Hulk. He classified the information as “totally false”. In addition, the Argentine commented on the game he participated in in Buenos Aires, this Wednesday (21), and talked about the possibility of a renewal with Galo.

He began by fending off a possible argument with Cuca and Hulk. “Something totally false that came out in the Argentine press, obviously it had repercussions in Brazil and is now circulating. The truth is that it’s a little difficult for me to explain this. How am I going to have a problem with the technical commission if I was captain in the last game? I was allowed to travel Argentina for a friend’s farewell, so I have to be totally grateful,” said

About Hulk, the point guard stated: “I have a great relationship with him. A few days ago I had lunch at his house, he always welcomes all the foreigners who arrive. The truth is that I have a good relationship with him. Sometimes explaining this is a little uncomfortable. , but I had to give an explanation for this topic to end here”, he stressed.

game in Argentina

As the Brazilian football schedule is exhausting, with many games and little time to rest, Nacho was asked if it wouldn’t be risky to participate in the festive match in honor of Leonardo Ponzio. He played in Argentina and already showed up for training this Thursday (22).

“For this match, the technical commission had released me some time ago, that was already planned. And, in fact, it was not a game that ran the risk of any injury, they were all friends, ex-players, it was nothing to anyone. injury, it was for the farewell of a player of the club, an idol of the club, a friend. The match was night and I am already available for training today”.

renovation

Nacho’s contract with Atltico expires at the end of next year. The midfielder, who is speculated on in So Paulo and River Plate, said he will start talking about the future at the end of the year.

“Since the first day in Argentina, they’ve been making a note that I’ll be back. I’m very happy here, unfortunately this year the results aren’t coming, but there’s a good group and I’m happy. At the end of this year, we’ll start to see about the contract. But There is still a long way to go,” he said.