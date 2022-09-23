Nadal and Federer’s farewell: “It will be incredible and unforgettable”

Rafael Nadal will be the peer partner of Roger Federer in the last meeting of the 41-year-old Swiss’s career, which will take place this Friday in London. The Spaniard arrived in London this Thursday and at a press conference he confessed everything he feels.

“After all the incredible things we shared on and off the field, being a part of this historic moment will be incredible and unforgettable for me. I hope I have a good chance of playing at a decent level and I hope that together we can put on a good show and maybe win the match. I hope the public will support us and have fun. Being on the court, with Roger by my side, will be something very special and I am very happy for that.”confessed at a press conference.



“Hopefully together we can create a good moment and maybe win a match.”@RafaelNadal has one thing in mind when he takes to the doubles court with Roger Federer on Day 1.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/ELnFeS3HR8 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

Nadal also left some memories about the rivalry and about Federer. “The memories that Roger brings to tennis are not just in the matches against me. I saw him succeed on television when I wasn’t even playing and then I could have an incredible rivalry with him. On the other hand, something we’re very proud of has been the fact that it’s a friendly rivalry. Sometimes it’s not easy, because we were risking very important things for our careers, but at the same time, we always managed to understand that, in the end, personal relationships are more important than professional issues. We managed to deal with it, I think in the right way. Tomorrow will be something special. It’s going to be hard to deal with everything, especially for Roger, no doubt. For me also because one of the most important players is saying goodbye, if not the most important of my tennis career. I’m super excited and grateful to play with him.”