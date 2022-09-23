NASA images show the birth of a new baby island in the Pacific Ocean

posted on 09/22/2022 15:05



The emergence of the new island began after the eruption of an underwater volcano located in the Central Islands of Tonga – (credit: Landsat 9/NASA)

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, a new baby island has emerged in a stretch full of underwater volcanoes, located in the southwest Pacific Ocean. The formation of the island was captured through images recorded using the Landsat 9 satellite.

The emergence of the new island began after the eruption of an underwater volcano located in the Central Islands of Tonga. Eleven hours after the event, a landmass emerged from the waters, which had been created by lava and cooled by the ocean.

Lava continued to flow over the next few days, until the newly formed island grew. Initially, the island was 170 meters in diameter, and in the next two days it grew to 182 meters.

The images captured by the satellite showed a cloud of steam and ash moving away from the volcano, as well as a discolored cloud that grew around the landmass. Despite the good news, the small island may cease to exist due to the degradation of volcanic rock caused by wave erosion.

However, some newly discovered islands manage to survive. To the surprise of scientists, despite being small, the recent island has already promoted a thriving ecosystem, with vegetation and the presence of some animals.