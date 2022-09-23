natural remedy to reduce problems linked to high blood pressure

The increase in heart rate can lead to death and eating habits are essential to minimize this risk. Therefore, finding the best foods to introduce into your diet preserves your cardiovascular system. In this way, the feeling of tiredness and the total impairment of body movements are no longer an imminent danger of conditions linked to hypertension.

See too: After all, can pregnant women drink natural lemon juice or not?

What is high blood pressure really?

High blood pressure is a condition caused by increased activity in the arteries, which are responsible for blood circulation. When compressed at a greater speed, the heart has to do more force, becoming overloaded. In general, its presence is linked to other serious pathologies, which must be treated immediately, as most can lead to death.

Prevention includes taking care of yourself

Prevent problems like this by taking care of yourself, investing time in gaining food awareness and exercising. Do routine laboratory tests, as early diagnosis helps in treatment, causing less damage. Without changing habits, it is impossible to avoid or improve delicate clinical conditions, reducing life expectancies.

Check the blood pressure categories

Low risk: 120/80 mm Hg

120/80 mm Hg Average risk: 121-139/80 – 89 mm Hg

121-139/80 – 89 mm Hg High risk: 140+/90 mm Hg

If you are a carrier of any chronic disease, the risks may change as per your doctor’s assessment. To ensure well-being, associated with a balanced diet, include diuretic and energizing juices.

Learn how to make the green juice that controls the pressure

You will need:

1 green apple

2 cucumbers

4 celery stalks

Parsley

1 lemon

1 ginger

Preparation mode:

Separate all fruits, vegetables and vegetables, cutting them into small pieces to make the mixing process easier. Put them all in a blender and blend until a homogeneous mixture is obtained, straining the residues and seeds. The preparation must be consumed immediately and if you want, add ice and fruits such as apples and oranges.

