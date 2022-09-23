NBA: Celtics coach suspended and out of 2022/23 season | nba

The Boston Celtics announced, on Thursday night, the suspension of coach Ime Udoka for violating the franchise’s internal guidelines. With that, the coach will be out for the entire 2022/23 NBA season. Udoka, 45, reportedly had a consensual intimate relationship with a Celtics employee. The information was initially disclosed by journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, from ESPN in the United States.

Bruno Caboclo is released by the Boston Celtics without playing

View the full 2022-2023 season calendar

According to the note published by Boston, the decision on the professional future of Ime Udoka will be taken “soon”. The squad re-presents for pre-season training next week. The first game of the campaign takes place on October 18th.

Udoka led the Celtics to the 2022 Eastern Conference title, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the last NBA Finals. It was his first year as head coach of a franchise, after seven years as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs under his mentor Gregg Popovich, one year with the Philadelphia 76ers and one year with the Brooklyn Nets.

1 of 1 Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka — Photo: Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Celtics haven’t won the East since 2010. Under the leadership of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the team delighted with a turnaround performance starting in January and a sprint to the big NBA stage in June.