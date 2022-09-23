Nestlé will have a factory that ‘thinks’, with a robot car and machines that talk to each other; watch video

The line that produces no less than 2 million units of KitKat chocolate a day is the first step of Nestlé towards the creation of the “smart chocolate factory”. THE 5G internet – whose response time is faster, allowing a much higher level of automation in manufacturing processes – is already used in the Swiss factory in Caçapavainside of Sao Paulo. (See video below)

It is thanks to the ultra-fast internet, which is beginning to take its first steps in Brazil, that Nestlé was able to start its robot car, which has a very noble function: it transports the wafer to the chocolate station, to create KitKat. The robot car has an antenna that responds to commands from a central. It can move faster because, with 5G, its response time is instantaneous: it can brake quickly in case an employee or obstacle gets in its way.

The Caçapava factory, in the region of São José dos Campos, is a kind of global benchmark for Nestlé: it is the first to receive its own 5G network. The Swiss multinational, which has factories in 79 countries, chose the city of São Paulo for the test, since its research center for technological solutions already works there. When what is applied there works, the experience is replicated in other units in the country and on the American continent.

Tests with 5G multiply in industries

The project that Nestlé has just activated in Caçapava adds to the list of companies in Brazil that are testing the new technology to gain more capacity and autonomy in their production lines. companies like Gerdau, Stellantis and Weg also already have 5G projects together with technology providers Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Embratel, IBMNTT, among others.

THE National Confederation of Industry (CNI) estimates that the impact of using 5G in Brazil will be up to BRL 80 billion by 2030. According to a survey by the consultancy Frost & Sullivanthe adoption of the ultra-fast network is expected to raise the global revenue of the automation market from US$ 3.5 billion in 2021 to US$ 5 billion in 2026.

It’s as if the factory can now think for itself Marcelo Melchior, president of Nestlé Brazil

Nestlé’s network is a partnership with Ericsson and Embratel, and the band used is 3.5 Ghz, where there is the best traffic for the signal. The average browsing speed reached 700 megabytes per second, while the latency (response time between devices) was just 8 milliseconds – faster than the blink of an eye, which lasts 50 milliseconds.

The network also allowed multiple devices to be connected at the same time. This will all help to develop artificial intelligence, internet of things, augmented reality, cloud data storage, among other features. In short, the factory will evolve from standard automated to autonomous. “It is as if the factory could now think for itself”, says the president of Nestlé in Brazil, Marcelo Melchiorin an interview with Estadão/Broadcast.

For example, the station could identify a low supply of cocoa and independently give the order to begin replenishment. “She’s not thinking, of course, she’s following a schedule, a directive. But this can all evolve. It’s even very worrying that we don’t decide the level of production alone anymore”, jokes the executive. “5G opens up a huge possibility for innovation. And look, we still don’t know everything we can do.”

augmented reality glasses

Nestlé’s new network is also being used in augmented reality glasses with faithful plant images that help train employees without stopping the production line. The glasses are also for remote maintenance. In other words: a specialized technician from another country can take a look at the problem of the line without having to take a plane for this task.

The richness of details even makes it possible to calculate the rate of future wear of the components and replace them before a possible breakdown. One more advantage: the 5G network has wireless sensors, connected to wireless and smaller equipment, leaving more free spaces in the building.

“We will have more layout flexibility. An area that was set up to produce chocolate A the next day could be reorganized to produce chocolate B”, he says. Gustavo Moura, manager of the Digital Transformation Program for Nestlé Operations. This is important because it gives more freedom to create new products, explains Moura.

What Nestlé partners say

The network technology providers of Nestlé, Ericsson and Clear/Embratel, say that this was the first entirely private and customized 5G network in the country, with all the infrastructure components – antennas, core and server – located inside the company, which guarantees higher speed, lower latency and inhibits security risks with access external.

Like Nestlé, companies like Weg and Stellantis are also betting on the use of 5G to help work on the production line.

The president of Embratel, Jose Formoso, says that the conversation to install the network in the chocolate maker began about two years ago, and the first tests before the definitive installation took place six months ago. “When it comes to 5G, everyone wants a cell phone right away. But among industries, this is not so. It is complex because we are talking about security and logistics, but the applications are not ready yet,” he explains.

Ericsson’s Vice President of Business for the Southern Cone of Latin America, Murilo Barbosa, says that there is a growing interest in the market for the new technology. “The industry wants to understand the 5G differentials in practice. We have received many contacts”, he says, also citing that the case of the chocolate maker will serve as a showcase for other corporations. Ericsson’s forecast is that products and services linked to 5G will surpass those of 4G from next year. Today, they already add up to 25% of sales revenue.