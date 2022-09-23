Netflix will make announcements for Enola Holmes, The Witcher, 1899 and more

THE Netflix released today (22) the official and complete program of the Tudum 2022, streaming platform announcement event. Among the highlights are titles such as Enola Holmes 2sequel to the feature Millie Bobby Brownthe 3rd season of The Witcher, 1899a new series from the creators of dark and much more. Check out the official schedule below and, after the image, the main highlights of the schedule, among Netflix movies and series:

Follow the main highlights of Tudum, with ads that start at 14:00, Brasilia timein day September 24:

trailer of Enola Holmes 2 hosted by protagonist Millie Bobby Brown

Shonda Rhimes introduces the protagonist of Queen Charlotte India Amarteifio, and previews Bridgerton’s spinoff series

India Amarteifio, and previews Bridgerton’s spinoff series Season 2 preview Shadow and Bones presented by the cast

presented by the cast Unreleased scene and premiere date of Wandinha presented by Jenna Ortega

presented by Jenna Ortega Season 4 trailer for manifest presented by Melissa Roxberg and Josh Dallas

presented by Melissa Roxberg and Josh Dallas never-before-seen scene land of dreams presented by Jason Momoa

presented by Jason Momoa Behind the scenes and filming errors The Umbrella Academy assisted by the stars of the series

assisted by the stars of the series Behind the scenes of the new animation of Pinocchio presented by co-director Guillermo Del Toro

presented by co-director Guillermo Del Toro Announcement of new series with Noah Centineo

Behind the scenes video of Maximum load with Sheron Menezzes, Thiago Martins and Milhem Cortaz

with Sheron Menezzes, Thiago Martins and Milhem Cortaz What’s New in Season 3 The Witcher presented by Henry Cavill with a behind-the-scenes video featuring Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen

presented by Henry Cavill with a behind-the-scenes video featuring Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen 1899 new thriller from the showrunners of Dark, will reveal a secret

new thriller from the showrunners of Dark, will reveal a secret Season 3 preview lupine

never-before-seen scene Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery presented by director Rian Johnson

presented by director Rian Johnson Bloopers and never-before-seen scenes from season 4 of Stranger Things, presented by the cast – who will answer questions from fans

presented by the cast – who will answer questions from fans Trailer and release date of The Watcher by Ryan Murphy, with Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow in the cast

by Ryan Murphy, with Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow in the cast First information from berlin future spinoff of La Casa De Papel, with Alex Pina and Pedro Alonso

future spinoff of La Casa De Papel, with Alex Pina and Pedro Alonso after the universefilm with Henrique Zaga and Giulia Be, gets trailer

Also, the event will feature participation from the cast of The Old Guard 2, Rescue 2, A Escola Do Bem E Do Mal, Round 6, Outer Banks, Bridgerton Temporada 3, Emily In Paris, The Witcher: Blood Origin and more.

As usual, the event will take place virtually, with panels and previews available on Netflix channels, primarily YouTube. The news will be released in 4 phases over the weekend:

At 23:00h, Brasília time, on September 23 – block dedicated to productions from Korea;

At 2:30 am, Brasília time, on September 24 – block dedicated to productions from India;

At 2 pm, Brasília time, on September 24 – block dedicated to productions from the USA, Europe and Latin America, including highlights from Brazil;

At 1:00 am, Brasília time, on September 25th – block dedicated to productions from Japan.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.