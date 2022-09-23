Netflix will make announcements for Enola Holmes, The Witcher, 1899 and more

THE Netflix released today (22) the official and complete program of the Tudum 2022, streaming platform announcement event. Among the highlights are titles such as Enola Holmes 2sequel to the feature Millie Bobby Brownthe 3rd season of The Witcher, 1899a new series from the creators of dark and much more. Check out the official schedule below and, after the image, the main highlights of the schedule, among Netflix movies and series:
Follow the main highlights of Tudum, with ads that start at 14:00, Brasilia timein day September 24:
- trailer of Enola Holmes 2hosted by protagonist Millie Bobby Brown
- Shonda Rhimes introduces the protagonist of Queen CharlotteIndia Amarteifio, and previews Bridgerton’s spinoff series
- Season 2 preview Shadow and Bonespresented by the cast
- Unreleased scene and premiere date of Wandinhapresented by Jenna Ortega
- Season 4 trailer for manifestpresented by Melissa Roxberg and Josh Dallas
- never-before-seen scene land of dreamspresented by Jason Momoa
- Behind the scenes and filming errors The Umbrella Academyassisted by the stars of the series
- Behind the scenes of the new animation of Pinocchiopresented by co-director Guillermo Del Toro
- Announcement of new series with Noah Centineo
- Behind the scenes video of Maximum load with Sheron Menezzes, Thiago Martins and Milhem Cortaz
- What’s New in Season 3 The Witcherpresented by Henry Cavill with a behind-the-scenes video featuring Anya Chalotra and Freya Allen
- 1899new thriller from the showrunners of Dark, will reveal a secret
- Season 3 preview lupine
- never-before-seen scene Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysterypresented by director Rian Johnson
- Bloopers and never-before-seen scenes from season 4 of Stranger Things, presented by the cast – who will answer questions from fans
- Trailer and release date of The Watcherby Ryan Murphy, with Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow in the cast
- First information from berlinfuture spinoff of La Casa De Papel, with Alex Pina and Pedro Alonso
- after the universefilm with Henrique Zaga and Giulia Be, gets trailer
Also, the event will feature participation from the cast of The Old Guard 2, Rescue 2, A Escola Do Bem E Do Mal, Round 6, Outer Banks, Bridgerton Temporada 3, Emily In Paris, The Witcher: Blood Origin and more.
As usual, the event will take place virtually, with panels and previews available on Netflix channels, primarily YouTube. The news will be released in 4 phases over the weekend:
- At 23:00h, Brasília time, on September 23 – block dedicated to productions from Korea;
- At 2:30 am, Brasília time, on September 24 – block dedicated to productions from India;
- At 2 pm, Brasília time, on September 24 – block dedicated to productions from the USA, Europe and Latin America, including highlights from Brazil;
- At 1:00 am, Brasília time, on September 25th – block dedicated to productions from Japan.
