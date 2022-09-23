Neto points out teams that will rise in the Brasileirão Serie B

Credit: Reproduction

Cruzeiro went down in history last Wednesday night (21st) by confirming its return to the elite of Brazilian football with the greatest anticipation in Serie B. With seven rounds remaining, Paulo Pezzolano’s men reached a score that mathematically did not can be better achieved by other competitors. Now there are three spots left, with at least six teams fighting directly.

In the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Thursday (22), the former player Neto placed his bets on the teams that will go up in Serie B. The presenter pinned Bahia and Grêmio as ascendants and placed the fourth spot between Londrina and Vasco, removing teams like Sport, Ituano and Ponte Preta from the dispute.

“Congratulations to Cruzeiro, to Grêmio, Bahia, Londrina. If you play in the first division with a team that you climbed up, you fall again”, said Neto, nailing the candidates for access to Serie B.

“In addition to Cruzeiro, Bahia, Grêmio will rise and Londrina and Vasco will fight. Sport is in the running, but it doesn’t go up”, added the presenter.

In the current situation, Grêmio and Bahia have their respective situations forwarded in Serie B for access. Faced with the irregularity in the last games, Vasco sees Londrina in the “rear view”. The team from Paraná can even match the score of Gigante da Colina, if they beat Ponte Preta this Friday (23). In case of victory, Tubarão reaches 45 points, and only loses to the Cariocas in the tiebreaker criteria.

Ituano is also another that can get closer to the fight. With 41 points, the São Paulo team receives Brusque on Saturday (24) and has a good chance of heating up the fight.