Neto reveals conversation with Vtor Pereira and highlights coach’s focus on final for Corinthians; Look

Fiel awaits confirmation from Vítor Pereira to know if the coach will remain at Corinthians in 2023. Former Timão player, Neto, revealed that he talked to the Portuguese coach and said that the alvinegro commander preferred to talk about the Copa do Brasil final. Brazil.

“Corinthians need to understand Vítor Pereira, what will happen, whether he will stay or not. I talked to Vítor Pereira the other day, yesterday (Wednesday) or the day before yesterday (Tuesday). Vítor Pereira told me something very cool. He didn’t say ‘yes’) or ‘no’, but he said he’s focused, and very focused, on the Copa do Brasil”, revealed Neto during the program Donos da Bola, on TV Bandeirantes.

The coach refers to the finals of the Copa do Brasil this season. Corinthians faces Flamengo in the final, on October 12 and 19. The alvinegro club secured a spot in the title games after eliminating Fluminense in the semifinals.

Vítor Pereira was hired in March this year. The Portuguese coach commanded Corinthians in 47 games. Timão won 18 opportunities in this period with the European coach. Neto reinforced the importance of the Copa do Brasil.

“A title is important for his career, for the players… Having an understanding, too, of the starting lineup for that. He knows he’s playing against Atlético-GO, on the 28th. Corinthians also needs to reformulate about what it thinks for next year”, added the presenter.

Before the final of the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians enters the field for the Brasileirão. The alvinegro club faces Atlético Goianiense next Wednesday, at 19:30, at Neo Química Arena. The duel is valid for the 28th round of the national competition.

