New Ceni? Goalkeeper Leandro, from São Paulo, makes a free kick in the under-20; watch | Sao Paulo

Goalkeeper Leandro, from São Paulo’s under-20, scored a free-kick this Thursday, for the Campeonato Paulista in the category. He opened the scoring against Penapolense, in a match played at the CT of Cotia.

Leandro had already tried on other occasions to take free kicks, but this was the first time he managed to score a goal. The feat caught the attention of fans on social media, who began to compare him with former goalkeeper Rogério Ceni, author of 131 for Tricolor.

Goalkeeper Leandro scores a free-kick for São Paulo’s under-20 team

Unlike the current São Paulo coach, however, Leandro kicks with his left leg. The São Paulo idol is right-handed and was one of the greatest free-kicks and penalty takers in the country.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper has already participated in training with the professionals and was even enrolled in this year’s Paulistão. At the beginning of the year, Jandrei contracted Covid and the young boy was called by Ceni to participate in Barra Funda activities. The boy pleased the coach, who signed him up for the tournament.

São Paulo thrashed Penapolense 6-0. In addition to Leandro’s goal, Talles (twice), Palmberg, Brito and Pedrinho also scored.

The result qualified the team for the quarterfinals of Paulista Sub-20, with nine points, in second place in group 23, behind Ponte Preta. The Campinas club will be the opponent in the knockout stage.

