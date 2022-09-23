New Chromecast HD with Google TV and affordable price announced

Google made official today (22) the new affordable version of Chromecast with Google TV, which comes with a series of features and the same slim and compact design found in the more expensive model, with 4K resolution. The device is compatible with over 10,000 apps, including Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

According to the technical sheet, the cheapest version has Full HD resolution (1080p) and support for HDR technology, in addition to having “software optimizations to ensure a smooth and fast experience”. The search giant did not confirm the other specifications, but leaks indicate the presence of 1.5 GB of RAM and the Amlogic S805X2 processor.

The dongle has many of the features available in other versions, such as streaming Google Meet video calls to TV, making it easier to participate in meetings and lectures. The transmission of mobile apps to the big screen is another highlight, just by pressing the “Cast” icon.

At the new Chromecast with affordable Google TV it is also possible to create profiles for each member of the family, allowing you to receive recommendations according to individual preferences. The remote control has a button dedicated to the Google Assistant, to activate the device’s functions by voice commands.

How much?

O Chromecast HD with Google TVas it is presented by the Mountain View company, costs $29.99 in the United States, the equivalent of BRL 155 at the daily rate, excluding taxes and fees. As the manufacturer recalled, the price is lower than that charged at the launch of the original Chromecast, in 2013, which cost US$ 35 (R$ 181).

Those who purchase the device in the North American market will have the right to access the streaming service. Peacock Premium free for six months, promotion valid for a limited time. The platform offers movies, series, live sports and other attractions.

The affordable version of Chromecast with Google TV is already on sale in the US and 18 other countries, in the “classic color of snow”, and should reach more markets soon.

Buy Google Chromecast 3rd Generation here.