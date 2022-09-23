New INSS margin is in effect; Petrobras reduces the price of cooking gas; Telephone operators will have to pass on ICMS cut and more

INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners can now contract credit using the new assignable margin of 45%. This was the second consecutive increase in the cap, which was originally 35%.

Read more: To alleviate debt of entrepreneurs in Brazil, Government launches renegotiation with up to 70% discount

For the general consumer, the good news is that Petrobras has reduced the price of cooking gas sold through its distributors. The federal government, on the other hand, determined that the telephone companies pass on the ICMS cut to their customers.

Us this friday’s highlights23, also see that the start of consultations for the 5th batch of Income Tax refund is scheduled for today.

Banks can now offer payroll loans with a 45% margin

Retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can now take advantage of the increase in the assignable margin to 45%. From now on, banks across the country are authorized to release credit equivalent to a higher limit of the contracting party’s benefit.

Of this total, 35% are for payroll-deductible personal loans; 5% for credit card charges; and 5% for use of the payroll card. This is the following increase in the assignable margin, which until March 2021 was 35%.

According to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the change also applies to those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC/Loas).

With the change, the insured can withdraw up to 70% of the limit of the so-called consigned benefit card in cash, without an annual fee. The product has a mandatory offer of life insurance, free pharmacy assistance and assistance and guarantees discounts at pharmacies.

The term for payment of the invoice is up to 40 days, with an interest rate of 3.06% per month for unpaid debts above 5% of the margin.

New reduction in the price of cooking gas

Petrobras announced yesterday, 22, a further reduction in the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), the cooking gas sold to distributors. From this Friday, the value goes from R$ 4.0265 to R$ 3.7842 per kilo.

The cost of a 13-kilogram gas cylinder drops from R$52.34 to R$49.19 at the company’s refineries.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. ,” the state-owned company said in a statement.

The last adjustment had been on September 13, when the price per kilo dropped from R$4.23 to R$4.03 (-4.7%). At the time, the 13-kilo bottle was R$52.34.

5th batch of IR refund: consultation must start today

The Federal Revenue should authorize this Friday the consultation of the fifth batch of refund of the 2022 Income Tax. Payment of the last group is scheduled for next week, September 30th.

The consultation can be made from 10 am, on the e-CAC (Virtual Call Center) portal, on the “Featured Services” tab. To access, it is necessary to inform the password created on the gov.br portal. Another option is to consult the Revenue website.

The funds will be deposited in the bank account informed by the taxpayer in the IR declaration, in a traditional way or by Pix.

Telephone operators will have to pass on reduction in ICMS

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) wants the ICMS cut to reach the final consumer. To ensure that this happens, the agency determined the transfer of discounts promoted by the new law, a measure that should have been adopted since June 23.

Anatel states that the reduction can reach 10% or 11%, on average, but the amount varies a lot, depending on the contracted plan and the client’s status. According to the telephone operators, the process is taking place at the same time as the annual readjustments in the accounts, so the effect was not felt by Brazilians.

In a note, Vivo, TIM, Claro and Oi said they will release the ICMS cut for the population by the end of November. Companies will also have to refund the discount retroactively, starting from the start date of the tax reduction.

According to Anatel’s publication, operators have up to 15 days to start complying with the determination, as of the effective date of the law.