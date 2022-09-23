No filters, likes and followers: BeReal social network gains popularity for being ‘anti-Instagram’; see how to use | Technology

With one “anti-traditional social network” proposal, BeReal (“Be Real”, in free translation) is a new platform that has become a fever in the United States and has been gaining popularity in Brazil. In it, you only post a photo a day without filters or likes (see how to use it further down in this article).

Daily, at a random time, all users receive a notification with an invitation to post a photo. To avoid overproduced images, the application suggests posting within two minutes and does not allow using filters or prior editing.

He also doesn’t follow the logic of Instagram followers. Instead, users have friends, and they can only chat via private messages – the amount of friends is not shown to other people visiting the profile.

O g1 also talked to regular BeReal users, who told how their experience on the new social network is (see end of report).

2 of 3 BeReal encourages the capture of ordinary, unedited images. — Photo: Reproduction BeReal encourages the capture of ordinary and unedited images. — Photo: Reproduction

Available for free for Android and iPhone (iOS), BeReal was created in France by Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau in 2020, but only now has it achieved success, especially among younger users, the so-called generation Z.

BeReal’s active user base in the world grew by 315% between December 2021 and March this year, from 480,000 users to 2 million in March in the period, a study by the data intelligence platform Apptopia shows.

On Android OS only, between August 22nd and September 18th, there were more than 413 thousand downloads of BeReal on the Play Storeaccording to a survey by search engine optimization agency Conversion.

Data from Google Trends show the high volume of search for the social network, with two peaks: one on August 28th and another, more recent, on September 17th.

After downloading the app and creating an account, you have to wait for the notification from the social network to post a photo. “It’s BeReal time – 2 minutes left to capture a BeReal and see what your friends are up to,” reads the platform’s message.

Here’s how to post a photo on BeReal:

Open the notification and capture what you are currently doing (the app records with the phone’s rear and front camera simultaneously) ;

; Put your location if you wish;

Choose who can see the photo: “Only my friends” or “Discovery” (with everyone from BeReal) ;

or ; Click “Send”;

Finally, if you prefer, leave a comment.

3 of 3 BeReal post notification — Photo: Reproduction BeReal post notification — Photo: Reproduction

There is no requirement to post the photo within two minutes. BeReal lets you share later, but if that happens, the app will show a “Delayed” warning next to the image.

It is possible to send private messages on friends’ photos or react (a function called RealMojis) with a photo of your own that represents these emojis: 👍😄😯😍😂.

BeReal gains fans in Brazil

In an interview with g1, user Camila Cousseau, 34, says she is “addicted” to the new social network and that she is very faithful to the time when the application sends the notification to publish the photo. She understands that the platform encourages users to be more authentic and less a “persona”.

“It’s a social network that you enter once, twice, three times a day and then live your life. There’s no way to waste a lot of time there, once you’ve scrolled through the entire feed and seen what your friends are doing” , says Cousseau.

Translator Lucas Blassioli, 30, says people are using BeReal to post things considered “non-Instagrammable”. “There’s a lot of everyday, unfiltered photos”, he says. “However, the urgency of having 2 minutes to post often makes us look for something cool that is around us”.

The communicator Marcus Mendes, 37, says that the experience within the network is good, but he is uncomfortable with the vulnerability of the geolocation feature.

“It can pave the way for inadvertently revealing home or work address. I turn off geo-tracking on all images and would advise everyone to do the same especially when posting from home,” says Mendes.