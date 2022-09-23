Nokia G21: cell phone for those looking for great battery life and good selfies | Analysis / Review

The Nokia G21 is yet another intermediary bet by HMD Global in the domestic market. It arrived in mid-2022 for R$1,749 and brings an interesting set with the proposal to be more balanced than other brand launches around here. Is it worth it? Let’s check.
Nokia’s design isn’t flashy. It’s a visually simple device made of plastic, but it has a texture on the back that helps with the grip. The front has a classic teardrop notch, while the bottom edge is twice as thick. The biometric reader is integrated into the power button and responds well to the lightest touch.
The 6.5-inch screen features an IPS LCD panel with medium brightness and 90 Hz refresh rate. There’s adaptive mode that regulates the speed to help you have superior fluidity without compromising battery life. There’s only one speaker with mono sound and sub-segment power, plus unexciting sound quality. At least it comes with headphones in the box.
The G21 comes with Unisoc T606 and 4GB of RAM. This is a configuration normally found in more basic cell phones and the performance is below intermediates of other brands in the same price range. It manages to run heavier games at medium quality, but don’t expect to take advantage of the 90 Hz display at this point. The battery lasts a long time, but it also takes almost 3 hours to recharge.
The photographic set consists of a 50 MP camera and two 2 MP for blur and depth. The sensor is segment befitting, but the G21’s basic hardware limits its potential. The photos lack quality, suffer from a lack of sharpness and the other cameras do not add anything to the set. At least the front registers good selfies.
The Nokia G21 is sold as an intermediate, but it delivers a basic handset set. It’s not a bad phone, it’s just the wrong price. In possible promotions it could be a good buy. For more details, just check out the full analysis by the link below:
Nokia G21 was launched in Brazil in July 2022 by BRL 1,749. Below you can find his best deals: