“Not present”; Fans ‘boil’ after Endrick’s situation is exposed backstage at Palmeiras

Focused only on the Brazilian Championship, the palm trees, who will face Atlético-MG next Wednesday (28), wants at all costs to try to maintain or increase the eight-point lead in the lead. However, it is known that the team will be quite modified in relation to the one that built a current streak of 12 unbeaten games in the competition.

If coach Abel Ferreira, sent off against Santos, wasn’t enough, Verdão, in all, has five confirmed absences that are considered important for this reunion with Galo: Weverton and Gustavo Gómez, called up, in addition to Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gabriel Menino , suspended, will not be available to the Palmeiras technical commission in Belo Horizonte.

Along with those already mentioned, who may also not be on the field is Endrickwhich has been constantly requested by fans, but whose situation has been updated: at Alviverde’s re-presentation training last Wednesday (21), the boy was not presentturning their attention to a new final with the base categories group.

According to LANCE!, despite this, the presence of shirt 16 among those related to travel to Minas Gerais is not completely ruled outsince Fabinho, also integrated to the professional, must play in the final and also reinforce the main team, being even among the initial 11, since 2 players of the position are out.

It is worth noting that the absence of the young striker, who has been shining in 2022, was not well received by the fans., who want to see him wearing the shirt in the first team as soon as possible. Recently, Abel spoke on the matter: “We have Rony, Merentiel, López and we have Navarro, who can play two positions. Endrick will go his way, naturally. He will work to get his opportunity. We will be very careful not to happen like it happened to others who come and go“said the Portuguese.