Nubank releases THIS new card that yields up to 200% for you on your account

Currently, the Nubank account with the card black to your customers, the Ultraviolet. At first, according to the bank, the device has a series of advantages, including the Mastercard brand. The list of features is immense, however, a specific one catches the attention of users: cashback.

Firstly, it is important to note that when citizens make a purchase using the Ultraviolet card, they receive 1% of the total amount spent on the transaction back. In this way, the amount is transferred to the user’s account at up to 200% of the CDI, with no time limit.

In this sense, after performing the income, the customer is free to use the values ​​as they wish. Among the options is the exchange for Smiles miles and investment in an investment fund, for example.

Either way, according to information from Nubank, it will soon be possible to redeem the amounts by transferring them to the bank’s digital account.

See also: MINIMUM WAGE: NEW value for 2023 is revealed; see how much!

Nubank releases new card that yields up to 200%

At first, according to the bank, card users Nubank Ultraviolet can easily track cashback earnings through the financial institution’s application.

The procedure is very quick, just follow the steps below:

First, access the Nubank application;

Also, on the home screen, tap on “My Ultraviolet”. It’s under the credit card section;

Once this is done, go to the option “Growing at 200% of the CDI”;

Then, it will be possible to view the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time;

Finally, it will also be possible to check the accumulated total cashback income, from the first purchase made with Ultravioleta.

See also: Caixa is paying R$ 600 to a new group of Brazilians TODAY

How to withdraw money from digital bank

At first, Nubank customers can withdraw from their digital account or with their credit card. Many users still have doubts about how to withdraw their Nubank accountbut it is a relatively simple procedure.

Firstly, it is important to highlight that Nubank allows you to make withdrawals in both the debit and credit functions. What changes in relation to each modality is that in one of them the ATM is used to withdraw physical money and in the debit function a charge is made for each transaction. Some digital banks have already come out ahead of Nubank in relation to this service, such as Banco Inter.

For withdrawals with Nubank credit card, you have to go to an ATM on the Cirrus network, which belongs to MasterCard and is the official flag of the digital bank. The feature is described as “a borrowing option” and its use may occur in an emergency situation.

Withdraw according to the Nubank limit

Finally, it is worth remembering that it is possible to withdraw up to 15% of the credit card limit and the maximum withdrawal amount is up to BRL 2,500. already the Nubank withdrawal through the debit function, you can request directly at the 24-hour Bank ATM and also through the Saque e Pague network.

The amount can be withdrawn directly from the NuContawhich shows that in addition to having the creation of a digital account at Nubank, you must also have the debit function available on the card. This can all happen as long as the limit of up to BRL 3,000 per withdrawal is respected, and it is possible to withdraw this maximum amount within 24 hours.