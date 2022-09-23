Nubank: See how to MAKE a PIX INSTALLMENT using your card

O PIX has been the modality of transfer of values ​​most used by Brazilians today. The system was launched in 2020 by the Central Bank and access to the tool grows every day.

With the objective of expanding the possibilities of payment via PIX, the Nubank created a new service in your application. Now, fintech customers can make a transfer and pay in up to 12 installments.

How does installment Pix work?

O pix in installments It’s a great option for those who need to make the transfer, but don’t have enough balance in their account at the moment.

That way, instead of using the balance, the Nubank allows the customer to make the transaction using the credit available on their card, being able to divide the amount up to 12 times. Either way, recipients receive full payment instantly.

Also, fintech allows the customer to do a simulation before transferring the amounts to verify the possibility of the installments. However, the feature is being rolled out gradually.

How to use Nubank’s installment pix function

The operation can be performed in two ways, with a Pix key or with the Pix QR Code. Check out the step by step of both possibilities:

Transaction by a Pix key

Access the app Nubank; Click on the shortcut “Pix Area” and then on “Transfer”; Enter the transaction amount; Enter the Pix key; Confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Go to “Choose how to transfer” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments you want; Review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password and you’re done.

Transaction by a QR Code

In your Nubank app, access the “Pay” shortcut; Once this is done, select “Pay Pix with QR Code” and, soon after, “Read QR Code”; Scan the code and confirm the data of who will receive the transfer; Click on “Choose how to pay” and then “Credit Card”; Choose the number of installments and review the transfer details; Enter your 4-digit password to complete the operation.

See how to adjust the PIX limit on Nubank

The limits on the value of daily and nightly transfers made with Pix do Nubank can be adjusted by customers. The settings can be made through the option “My Pix Limits”. The tool brings more security to users, considering that Pix has also been used in scams.

The process is quite simple. See the step by step below:

Access the app Nubank; On the home page, select “Pix Area”; Then tap on “Configure Pix” and then choose “My Pix Limits”; Once this is done, click on “Edit” and set the desired limits, both for daytime and nighttime periods; Enter your password to confirm the transaction; Finally, wait for the period necessary for the change to take effect, which is 24 to 48 hours.