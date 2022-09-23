NVIDIA demonstrates GeForce RTX 4090 running Cyberpunk 2077 at 2850 MHz without overclocking

The demo focused on the performance of DLSS 3

When introducing the new graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, said that they had reached 3 GHz on a GeForce RTX 40. Now, in a presentation to the international press (via WCCFtech), the company presented a RTX 4090 Founders Edition running at 2850 MHz in stock. The configuration also had an Intel Core i9-12900K.

NVIDIA’s new high-end card was presented running Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p, at maximum graphics quality and ray tracing at ultra. According to WCCFtech, the game without DLSS and Reflex, was running at an average of 59 FPS and 49 FPS at 1% low, with latency between 72-75 ms.

In this way, the RTX 4090 was operating at 2.8 GHz, between 2810 MHz and 2850 MHz, with the GPU at 100% usage and temperatures between 50 and 55°C. The GPU boost clock is 2520 MHz, as per NVIDIA’s specs. So, in this demo, the RTX 4090 was operating at over 300 MHz higher without overclocking assistance.

After demonstrating its high-end GPU running Cyberpunk 2077 natively, NVIDIA activated DLSS 3, a pre-release version, at preset quality. With the feature enabled, the RTX 4090 continued with 100% usage and 2.8 GHz clock, but with temperatures closer to 50°C.

The performance rose from 59 FPS for average 170 FPS, with lows of 1% at 119 FPS, and latencies at 53 ms. The performance improvement nearly tripled. According to NVIDIA, DLSS 3 can deliver up to 4 times more performance over native resolution depending on the game.

NVIDIA also detailed a point that has been debated since the first rumors appeared: consumption. With the game configured natively, the RTX 4090 reached an average consumption of 461 W. When activating DLSS 3, the consumption of the card dropped to 348 W, a reduction of about 25%.

GeForce RTX 4090 Performance

Cyberpunk 2077 1440p+max+RT Ultra NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 4090 NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 4090 DLSS 3 Disabled (Native) Enabled (Quality Mode) FPS (average) 59.9 170.7 FPS (1% Low) 49.3 119.6 FPS (Minimum) 40.6 91.2 Latency (average) 75.4 ms 53.5 ms GPU Clock 2800-2850 MHz (Stock) 2800-2850 MHz (Stock) GPU Temp 50-57C 50-53C GPU Power 461.3W 348.9W

WCCFtech even did the same test with an RTX 3090 Ti from MSI, with the same graphics settings on Cyberpunk 2077 that NVIDIA used to demonstrate the RTX 4090, with the exception of DLSS 3, of course, as support only exists on the part of the RTX 40. Instead of the new version, the site used the DLSS 2.0 available in the game for everyone (owners of RTX 20 and RTX 30, it’s worth remembering).

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultra Quality + Psycho RT (1440p Native):

MSI RTX 3090 TI SUPRIM X (Native/Stock 1440p) – 37 FPS / 455W Power / ~75C

NVIDIA RTX 4090 FE (Native/Stock 1440p) – 60 FPS / 461W Power / ~55C

RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 Ti = +62% faster

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultra Quality + Psycho RT (1440p with DLSS):

MSI RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X (DLSS 2 1440p) – 61 FPS / 409W Power / 74C

NVIDIA RTX 4090 FE (DLSS 3 1440p) – 170 FPS / 348W Power / ~50C

RTX 4090 vs RTX 3090 Ti = +178% faster

The GeForce RTX 4090 arrives on October 12 with an MSRP of $1,599. Here, NVIDIA Brasil suggests the value of R$ 14,999.00.

Source: WCCFtech