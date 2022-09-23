NVIDIA demonstrates Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered running at 200+ FPS with DLSS 3

In addition to an RTX 4090 running Overwatch 2 above 400 FPS

Despite having opened the door to the new GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs, the topic of the moment when we talk about NVIDIA is DLSS 3 and the improvements it will bring. The GeForce YouTube channel has been publicizing some games running with the feature and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, running with DLSS 3, reaches peaks of over 200 FPS.

The resolution and graphics quality configured, in addition to the GPU used, are not specified, but we cannot expect less than 4K and maximum quality, as we are talking about video cards considerably superior to the current high-end GeForce, according to NVIDIA. .

It is worth mentioning that the video compares Spider-Man Remastered rendered natively, without any effect via ray tracing and the help of DLSS 2.0, against the game using DLSS 3 and ray tracing.

NVIDIA published yet another video with the RTX 4090 running Overwatch 2 at 1440p above 400 FPS and latency, most of the time, below 7 ms. According to the video description, the game is running on high graphics settings and with NVIDIA Reflex enabled to achieve low latency. There is no mention of using DLSS 3.

Just yesterday, after the presentation by Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, a video with A Plague Tale: Requiem, title that arrives next month, running with ray tracing was released. The result, you can see below.

DLSS 3 is one of the great advantages of the Ada Lovelace architecture

The biggest highlight of DLSS 3, and what differentiates it from the other two generations, in addition to the way AMD FSR and Intel XeSS work, is the creation of new frames between normally generated frames, instead of pixels to build a higher resolution image. via Artificial Intelligence.

NVIDIA promises that DLSS 3 will reduce CPU workload in processor-intensive games. “DLSS frame generation is performed as a post-process on the graphics card, allowing the AI ​​network to increase frame rates even when the game is slowed down by the CPU,” explains NVIDIA.

According to the company, the RTX 20 and RTX 30 GPUs could, in theory, run DLSS 3. But for that, NVIDIA would need to conduct additional research and engineering and, in the end, it would not be feasible. But games with the DLSS 3 tag will come with DLSS 2.0 + Reflex, the company guarantees.

