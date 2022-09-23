NVIDIA says reduced-price GPU launches are a thing of the past

According to the company’s CEO, rising costs make Moore’s law dead

Announced last Tuesday (20) with prices ranging from $899 to $1,599the line GeForce RTX 40 will cost more than the previous generation of NVIDIA in its debut. According to the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, this will be a natural trend that the industry will follow from now onthanks to the fact that “Moore’s law is dead”.

In a question and answer session accompanied by the Digital Trends website, the executive stated that the cost of components used by the industry is on the rise. “A 12-inch wafer is much more expensive today. The idea that the chip price will go down is a story of the past” he explained.

For comparison purposes, the GeForce RTX 30 (Ampere) line made its debut in 2020 bringing the RTX 3080 with an MSRP of US$699, while the RTX 3090 was priced at US$1,499. However, thanks to a great demand combined with a global pandemic that affected distribution and manufacturing processes and a rise in the cryptocurrency market, for a long time it was difficult to find the components at the suggested price.

NVIDIA prefers to focus on performance improvements

During the Q&A session, Huang stated that in addition to component costs having increased in recent years, the same happened with the energy bills. He stated that even though the RTX 40 line is more expensive, it pays off the investment by offering much better performances than those seen in the Ampere generation.

“The performance of the $899 NVIDIA GPU or the $1,599 GPU a year ago, two years ago, at the same price point, our performance with the Ada Lovelace is monumentally better. It’s better outside the norm”, said the CEO. For those looking for more affordable options, the company guarantees that it will continue to offer units of the RTX 30 line over a long period of time.

In an interview shortly afterwards, Huang stated that the RTX 3080 remains a card that offers great value to consumers, which should remain true in the near future. The RTX 40 line will make its official debut on October 12th, promising to offer gamers and professionals at least twice as much performance than the previous generation.

Source: DigitalTrends