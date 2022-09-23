Oi (OIBR3) drops another 9% and reaches historic lows; What to do now? – Money Times

The actions of Hey (OIBR3) closed down sharply in this Wednesday’s session (21), renewing historic lows.

The paper closed trading at R$0.40, down 9.09%. It is the lowest value since, at least, 2012. In the year, the share of Hey melts 46.67%.

The markets continue to reflect the fact that the clear, TIM Brazil (TIMS3) and Alive (VIVT3) have requested a reimbursement of R$ 3.2 billion for the Hey.

The three telecommunications companies withheld 9% of the amount to be paid to Oi (R$ 1.4 billion) precisely as a protection for eventual adjustments.

So, now the operators are saying that they will not pay the remaining R$ 1.4 billion and want to be reimbursed for another R$ 1.8 billion.

Of these R$ 3.2 billion combined, TIM, Alive and clear would be entitled to R$1.4 billion, R$1.1 billion and R$0.7 billion, respectively.

Virgilio Lage, specialist in Value Investments, states that the paper is still pressed and that the news leaves the judicial recovery of the company further away.

In 2016, after an unsuccessful purchase of Portugal Telecom, the company entered one of the largest Judicial Recovery (RJ) processes in Brazilian history with a total of R$65.4 billion in gross debt.

Currently, the company is in the final stages of RJ, and part of the plan is to sell more than R$ 30 billion in assets and structure the company’s operations so that it returns to focus on fiber optics.

“This issue (of reimbursement) greatly affects the company’s cash, which is already negative, which makes it difficult to pay debts”, he says.

In a report sent to customers, the BTG Pactual also highlights this point, calculating that only the R$ 1.4 billion retained by the operators would be equivalent to a negative impact of BRL 0.24 per share.

In the view of greata negative opinion is something quite harmful to the Heywhich seeks to deleverage and ensure maximum cash in the short term to pay its debts.

What to do with Oi’s paper?

According to the Reuters consensus, out of four analysts, three have a neutral recommendation and one indicates a purchase of the paper.

BTG Pactual has a buy recommendation, with a target price of BRL 2.30.

However, according to the bank, the model of Hey is being revised and new estimates are expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money TimesO Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!