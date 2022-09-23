“Oil companies are profiting and should be taxed”, says UN







“Rich economies must hit oil and gas companies with unexpected new taxes to help countries suffering from climate change and people struggling with rising energy and food bills,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The UN chief accused the energy giants of “celebrating hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits as domestic budgets shrink and our planet burns.”

Guterres’ comments at the UN General Assembly in New York come on the heels of a European Union proposal to introduce an unexpected tax on oil, gas and coal companies, many of which have reported record profits such as Russia’s war in Ukraine and an energy crisis sends prices soaring.

The European Commission is proposing that EU states keep 33% of surplus corporate profits. The UK introduced an unexpected 25% tax earlier this year to ease people struggling with their energy bills, but newly sworn in Prime Minister Liz Truss said she will not extend it to pay for a much larger subsidy program this year. winter and the next. US President Joe Biden’s administration mulled the idea over the summer but gained little momentum.

“Today, I am asking all developed economies to tax windfall profits from fossil fuel companies,” Guterres told the Assembly. “These funds must be redirected in two ways: to countries suffering loss and damage from the climate crisis and to people struggling with rising food and energy prices.”

His comments also come as parts of the world are hit by extreme weather events burdened by the human-induced climate crisis. More than 1,500 people died in Pakistan during three months of extreme monsoon rains that scientists have linked to climate change. More than 300 people have died in floods in Nigeria this year, disaster management officials say.

Typhoons and hurricanes brought flooding to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Japan this week. The drought is affecting vast areas of the United States, China and Europe.

Record profits, rising inequality

Guterres warned that a “winter of global discontent is on the horizon”, with inequality “exploding” and the cost-of-living crisis “infuriating” as the planet burns.

“We need to hold fossil fuel companies and their enablers accountable,” he added. “This includes banks, private equity, asset managers and other financial institutions that continue to invest in and underwrite carbon pollution.”

In the second quarter of this year, oil and gas giant Shell (RDSA) made record profits of $11.5 billion, breaking its previous record set just three months earlier. ExxonMobil (XOM) also broke its record in the same period with $17.9 billion, nearly double what it made in its profitable first quarter. BP (BP) earnings hit a 14-year high of $8.45 billion.

The UN General Assembly is likely to be dominated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The climate crisis, however, will be inevitable, intersecting with several topics on the agenda, including energy and food security.

“The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time,” Guterres said. “And it must be the first priority of all governments and multilateral organizations. And yet, climate action is being pushed to the back burner – despite overwhelming public support around the world.”







