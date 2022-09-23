Olivia Wilde Answers If Harry Styles Really Spit On Chris Pine At The Launch Of His New Movie

The controversies surrounding “Don’t Worry Honey” just continue!

Do not worry, dear just arrived in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (22), but the film directed by Olivia Wilde has been collecting controversies for months, from infighting between the director and Florence Pughthe star of the feature, until an uncomfortable moment during the Venice Film Festival, where Harry Styles would have allegedly spit on Chris Pine during the premiere of the long.

Now, the director herself has had to go public about these rumors. In a participation in The Late Show with Stephen ColbertWilde commented on the spit-gate (reference to the Watergate scandal, which was the last straw for the government of Richard Nixon). She confirms that it didn’t, and that people are perhaps a little too greedy for bullshit and shacks:

“Another one of our weird rumors, the Spit-Gate, which you may have heard of… Well, he didn’t. But I think it’s a perfect example of how people are going to look for drama everywhere they can. Harry didn’t actually spit on Chris.”

It’s worth noting that in a recent press release, Chris Pine’s agents also vehemently denied the story, citing: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete lie and the result of a weird internet illusion, which is clearly wrong and allows for silly speculation. To be perfectly clear, Harry Styles didn’t spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion to the contrary is an attempt to create drama where there is simply none.”

In case you still haven’t seen the moment that caused all the fuss and want to draw your own conclusions, just give play in the following video:

Despite all the controversies accumulated, Do not worry, dear It is already showing in national cinemas. The film is directed by and stars Olivia Wilde and brings in its list names like Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll, between others. In the plot, we follow a housewife who gradually sees as her “perfect reality”, in fact, it is a lie.

Do not worry, dear is showing in Brazilian cinemas.

