Palmeiras disputes training game and tests formations to face Atlético-MG for the Brasileirão

Palmeiras held on Thursday morning, at the Football Academy, a training game between players from their own squad simulating the dynamics of an official match thinking about the preparation for the duel with Atlético-MG, on the 28th, at 21:45, in the Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão-2022.

GALLERY

> See the validity of the contract of players in the Palmeiras squad

> Check out Palmeiras’ audiences at Allianz Parque in 2022

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here

On the field, the work had professional refereeing and the athletes, divided into two teams of 11, wore game uniforms. The movement lasted two 25-minute halves, with Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff testing formations, promoting tests and making several rehearsals for the match against Galo, next Wednesday.

The club’s press office did not provide further information about the training game, nor the lineups used, nor the score of the match. The only clue provided was the photo in which Gustavo Scarpa is wearing the white shirt and Dudu is wearing the green shirt, which indicates that they played for different teams in the activity.

Last Wednesday, Verdão published a photo with Marcelo Lomba; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Fabinho, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Breno Lopes and Rony, what looked like a starting lineup. However, the club promptly deleted the image from its platforms, which aroused suspicion that it could be a probable alviverde lineup against Galo.

All the athletes of the cast participated, with the exception of midfielders Jailson and Raphael Veiga, who fulfilled a schedule inside the center of excellence with the Health and Performance Nucleus. In addition to Weverton and Gustavo Gómez, who are with their selections for friendlies during the FIFA Data.

Despite the decrease in Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction measures due to the pandemic, Verdão has not yet released the presence of journalists in training. Thus, the information is provided by the club’s press office.

Palmeiras is off this Friday and trains Saturday and Sunday at 11 am. Alviverde is the current leader of the Brasileirão with 57 points, eight ahead of Internacional, in second place. Verdão also boasts the best attack (44 goals) and the least leaked defense (19 goals) in the competition.