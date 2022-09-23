Pantanal: Chapter Summary for Friday, September 23

Advertising Could not load ad

Summary of chapter 155 of the novel wetlandby Benedito Ruy Barbosa, adapted by Bruno Luperi, which will be shown on Friday (23), at 9 pm, on TV Globo.

José Lucas tells Irma that maybe she’s not ready to forget about Trindade. Juma threatens Jove, in the face of her husband’s insistence on getting her out of the prison.

Mariana is desperate when she concludes that Irma’s child will be born prematurely. Juma has his daughter with the help of Velho do Rio. Juma tells Jove that she will stay in the tapera with her daughter.

Irma tells José Lucas that her son will only be born with his father’s presence. Eugênio has the impression that he has seen Trindade in his hut.

Irma has a vision with Trindade, who frees her son from any bond and delivers him into Irma’s arms. Filó is perplexed to learn from Irma that Trindade gave birth.

