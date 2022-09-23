Pantanal: Juma will transform into a jaguar to kill Solano; see images | come around

Juma (Alanis Guillen) left for the tapera as soon as she felt the contractions, but when she gets there, she will be surprised by the presence of Solano (Rafa Sieg), who will take her hostage. But little does he know, that she always attacks.
The girl will turn into a jaguar and kill the criminal! The scene will air in this Thursday’s episode, the 22nd. See images of the scene below!
About to give birth, Juma will be tied up — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Solano will take her hostage, but he will be scared when he hears the jaguar’s scream — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
When he notices, Juma will be ready to attack — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Solano will be scared to see Juma transforming — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
The killer will be caught off guard — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
She will attack you without pity — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
Even pregnant, Juma will get the better of it — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
