Pantanal: what will be the scene of Solano’s death; actor tells behind-the-scenes details | wetland

Solano (Rafa Sieg) killed Roberto (Caue Campos), shot at Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and left the entire Pantanal worried about what his next moves would be. In this Thursday’s chapter, the hired killer will end when he is liquidated by Juma (Alanis Guillen) in a long-awaited duel, with the right to the ‘rega’ of the jaguar girl exploding in the veins and a lot of body play.

It will all start with Solano holding Juma hostage in his own tapera, and here we advance all this negotiation:

After all, how was the scene produced?

In an interview with gshow, Rafa Sieg told all the details of the sequence, made up of five scenes. There were three days of recordings in the Pantanal region just for this emblematic moment, directed by Davi Lacerda – who also directed the deaths of Roberto and Levi (Leandro Lima). On the technical side, according to Sieg, Lacerda did a meticulous job of always using the same light, from the middle of the day to the end of the day, to take advantage of natural light in its most neutral state.

“David fought for this, to always record in the same part of the day, so that the sequence would have the same temperature of delivery and exposure to the viewer. This is all his merit”, praises Rafa Sieg, reinforcing the importance of a finely tuned work. of photography, art and production.

In addition to the light, the concern was with the expression of the actors. Sieg reinforces that the bet was high in the temperature of the three-part dialogue: there is the moment of revolt over the kidnapping, the exhaustion of the negotiation and, finally, the transformation of Juma. To address this last moment, the actor adds that a diffusion of images was carried out, with a layer of computer graphics, but without actually having a jaguar inside the tapera.

Even so, Sieg confirms that the tension in the scene was so great and that he felt the presence of the animal for Alanis was “so fabulous”.

“I saw a jaguar, Alanis jaguar, because she is all worked on it”, points out Rafa. “David reveals our reactions behind the wall, and he has close-ups on both of us, in my eye, in Juma’s expression… so the viewer will feel how I’m feeling there. It cuts exactly how I felt”.

As with other action sequences, Solano’s death features the Visual Effects team in the finale. Even if there isn’t a jaguar, Juma’s leap towards Solano was something that demanded a redoubled work from the actors.

Sieg remembers that Alanis even hit her shin, in one of the moments, with the shotgun she was carrying. She jumped, several times, towards Rafa and landed on a mattress to the side, strategically placed so that the delivery was as big as possible.

“I think she must have the scar from the jumps to this day (laughs). I fall back and she jumps, there was a very big delivery from both of us”, he adds. “Alanis jumps on me like an animal, and Davi has the right plans to tell that”

Expectations are high to see the emotions of the actors on stage. Sieg already had access to one of the previews of the scene, and guarantees that it will be strong to watch. “It’s beautiful to see, it’s very nice to see when there’s this meeting of the souls of Davi, Rafa and Alanis. It’s not always like that,” he says. One of the delivery parts is during the exhaustion of such kidnapping.

“David realized that there’s always that moment of a kidnapping, it’s when there’s exhaustion, the person gets tired of negotiating. We felt that and, in the scene, we’re not facing each other, but we were both touched, because we were really sold out. Davi touched himself, recorded it and I hope this prints in the final edition”, he adds.

