‘Parallel office’ of the MEC charged a bribe hidden in a tire, says businessman

The then Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro gave approval for contracts for federal school works to be negotiated in exchange for a bribe of R$ 5 million for pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura. The statement was made to Estadão by businessman in the civil construction sector Ailson Souto da Trindade, candidate for state deputy for the PP in Pará. According to Trindade, the agreement provided that the cash would be hidden in the wheel of a pickup truck to be taken from Belém (PA) to Goiânia (GO), where the pastors’ church is located.

The complaint brings new elements to the investigation that is being processed under secrecy at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for indications of interference by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the investigation against the former minister. The action was opened after the Estadão reveal, in March, the existence of a “parallel office” in the MEC controlled by Gilmar and Arilton to facilitate access to the folder. The case resulted in the arrest of Ribeiro and the two pastors.

The fourth Minister of Education in the Bolsonaro government, Milton Ribeiro is also a pastor and was named after First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who is evangelical. She tried to keep him in office, but he fell days after the scandal to avoid wearing Bolsonaro down in an election year.

At the time, mayors even reported that two pastors charged bribes in cash and even gold to release funds and access to Ribeiro. They also demanded the purchase of Bibles with the minister’s photo.

Trindade is the 12th person to describe a corruption scheme in the ministry. In an interview with Estadão, the businessman said he had heard from the head of Education, on January 13 of last year, that public works would be guaranteed to him, but, in exchange, he would need to “help” the church of pastors, the Assembly of God – Christ for All Ministry, from Goiânia. The agreement, according to Trindade, was then proposed by Gilmar: a transfer of R$ 5 million in cash. The contracts for the works would reach R$ 500 million.

“It worked like this: the minister held a meeting with all the mayors (in the MEC building, on January 13, 2021). Then there was the cocktail party, on a higher floor. There, we talked, we had this conversation with the minister. I didn’t even know who the minister was. He introduced himself: ‘I’m Milton, the minister of Education, and Gilmar has already given me what he proposed to you and I need to get your company to win bids, to facilitate bids. In return, you help the church. Pastor Gilmar will talk to you about all this,'” said the businessman.

The bribe would be masked through a fictitious contract signed between the church of Gilmar and the company of Trindade. “They said: ‘There is a proposal for you to do this (the works)’. Then I said: ‘What proposal?’. ‘Well, we need to renovate some churches and we also need to build some temples, in Maranhão, in Pará, and also (in) other places. So, we need R$ 100 million to do this”. company?'”

The businessman then mentioned Pastor Arilton, called “Ailton” in the interview. “No, we make a contract, understand? Make a contract with the company, the church hires your company and I can arrange for your company to carry out the works of the federal government,'” Arilton would have said.

Candidate for state deputy in Pará for the PP, the Centrão party, Trindade responds for the crime of embezzlement after being accused of applying scams with the promise of releasing loans to beneficiaries of Bolsa Família. He says he has never been summoned to court and says he has no electoral impediment. To Estadão, Trindade said he did not accept the MEC’s ​​proposal because he found it “a very dangerous thing”. “It would be a problem for me.”

The dates of the meetings mentioned by the businessman coincide with the registration of his entry into the ministry, in Brasília, with photos on social networks and with the agenda of Ribeiro and the pastors. Part of the negotiation would have taken place during lunch with mayors in a restaurant, after a meeting at the MEC, and ended later in a conversation with Gilmar and Arilton, at the office of the Evangelical Church Assembly of God – Ministry Christ for All, in Goiânia. O Estadão confirmed the participation of four mayors at the lunch.

For the works to be guaranteed, the first transfer should be almost immediate. “They wanted R$ 5 million in two days. I said: ‘But I can’t do this kind of business. I’m a businessman, I’m not going to do something like that without a contract’. And they wanted me to put it on the tire of I said: ‘No, guys, let’s take it into account because how will I know… If it doesn’t work out, how will I prove that I paid?’ Then I was afraid of this type of deal. Then they wanted 5 million straight away and after 15 days they wanted another R$ 50 million”, he said.

The document dealt with the hiring of AST Empreendimentos Imobiliários by the Evangelical Church Assembly of God – Ministry Christ for All, from Goiânia. AST was opened by Trindade in 2006, in Belém, and is now based in São Paulo. “The purpose of this contract is to supply manpower in services in the construction and renovation sector (…). This contract is of indefinite duration, effective as of its signature”, say the clauses of the document, without specifying amounts .

Ribeiro’s first appointment, on August 13, 2021, was reported on the public agenda as “Breakfast with Mayors – Political Alignment”. Pastors Gilmar and Arilton appear in the gift list. Trindade is not listed as a participant in the meeting, but presented photos taken during the meeting. Official visitor records at the MEC show that he entered the building at 9:06 am that day.

After the scandal of the parallel office at the MEC came to light, Trindade said he had called Arilton asking that his name be spared. In a call tapped by the Federal Police, Ribeiro told his daughter that he had been alerted by Bolsonaro about the possibility of being the subject of a search and seizure warrant as part of the investigation into the business desk at the ministry.

According to Trindade, Arilton was also prepared for the arrival of the PF. “I called him. I asked him what was going on: ‘Is your name there. How is it going to be if you’re not going to say anything about my company?'”. The pastor would have replied: “Don’t worry, we won’t say anything, okay? We’ve already agreed with the president and the minister, okay? (…) The minister is already arranging everything and we’ll keep quiet. Then I’m waiting for the Federal Police to come (sic) to my house at any moment, but it’s all already…

Lawyer Daniel Bialski, who defends Ribeiro, said that the former minister denies the accusation, which he called “frivolous, lying and made with intention and electoral interest”. “That didn’t exist and if that person materializes his speech, he will be prosecuted for slander,” he said. Sought after, the defenses of pastors Gilmar and Arilton did not respond.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

