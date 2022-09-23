Paraná Pesquisas: Haddad drops to 29.8%, Tarcísio rises to 26.4%, and Garcia goes to 21.8% of intentions

A survey also points to the leadership of Márcio França in the dispute for the São Paulo seat in the Federal Senate in 2022

Reproduction/Paraná Research

According to the latest survey by Paraná Pesquisas, Haddad continues to lead the voting intentions in the race for the government of São Paulo



The new electoral survey for the government of the State of São Paulo carried out by Paraná Pesquisas and released this Friday, 23, points to a drop in Fernando Haddad (PT) in voting intentions, from 31.2% to 29.8%. Even so, PT leads the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeiras. right behind him comes Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), which continues its growth curve, according to the institute, leaving 25.2% and reaching 26.4% of voting intentions. In third place is the current governor of the state, who is fighting for reelection, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), which has also been growing with the electorate and reached 21.8%. In the previous survey by Paraná Pesquisas, Garcia had 17.3%, having registered the highest growth in this period. In addition to them, Vinícius Poit (Novo) also scored 0.9%; Altino Júnior (PSTU), 0.4%; Carol Vigliar (UP), 0.4%; Elvis Cesar (PDT), 0.4%; Edson Dorta (PCO), 0.2%; Gabriel Colombo (PCB), 0.2%; Antonio Jorge (DC), 0.1%. Those who do not know or have not responded account for 9.8% of the intentions, and those who vote white, null or none of the candidates for the government in 2022 are 9.7% in the State of São Paulo.

The research also points out the scenario for the seat of São Paulo in the Federal Senate, in which Márcio França (PSB) continues to lead, with 31.5%. behind him comes Marcos Pontes (PL), with 23.8%, followed by Janaína Paschoal (PRTB), with 7.9%; Edson Aparecido (PSDB), 5%; Aldo Rebelo (PDT), 2%; Ricardo Mellão (Novo), 0.9%; and Vivian Mendes (UP), 0.8%. Other names add up to 2.1%. To carry out the survey, Paraná Pesquisas interviewed 1,810 voters aged 16 or over in 75 municipalities between September 18 and 22, 2022. The reliability level is 95%, with a margin of error of 2.3% for more or for less. The research is registered with the Regional Council of Statistics of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Region under nº 3122/22.