Passenger punches flight attendant on American Airlines flight

An Orange County man is facing federal prosecution after a video captured him punching a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The aggression, in a cowardly way, occurred when the professional had his back turned. Watch the video:





Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, has been charged with interfering with crew and flight attendants, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

According to a statement filed with the complaint, on September 21, Le traveled on American Airlines Flight 377 from San José del Cabo, Mexico, to Los Angeles International Airport. Approximately 20 minutes after takeoff, Le got out of his seat as flight attendants provided food and beverage service. He grabbed a flight attendant’s left shoulder from behind and ordered coffee. Moments later, he grabbed a flight attendant’s shoulders from behind. After the flight attendant took a step back and assumed a defensive posture, Le walked to the front of the plane.

Le then allegedly wandered near the first-class cabin and then sat in an unoccupied aisle near the wall that divided the first-class cabin from the aircraft’s main cabin. A different flight attendant approached Le and asked him to return to his seat. The man didn’t obey, got up and assumed a fighting stance towards the flight attendant, clenching his fists with both hands, which the flight attendant interpreted as a threat. The flight attendant decided to report Le’s behavior to the pilot, walked away from Le and walked towards the front of the plane. At this point, Le ran towards the flight attendant and punched him in the back of the head, which was witnessed by several passengers, including one who filmed the attack, according to the affidavit.

After assaulting the flight attendant, Le fled to the back of the plane.

American Airlines said in a statement that acts of violence against crew members will not be tolerated.

“The individual involved in this incident will never be able to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with authorities in their investigation,” the statement said.

“We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism in ensuring the safety of their teammates and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant and we are ensuring he and his crewmates have the support they need. at this moment.”

Le is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

The accused must be heard in a Los Angeles court. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.