Passenger surprises flight attendant with back attack during flight on Wednesday





An American Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger during a flight between Los Cabos, Mexico, and Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (21). The professional tried to dodge and distance himself from the traveler, but ended up being attacked. The scene was filmed by other occupants of the aircraft.

The violent assault took place, according to witnesses aboard Flight AA-377, because one of the flight attendants refused to let the man use the First Class bathroom in front of the Airbus A321 aircraft. A fight broke out and when the flight attendant turned his back and walked towards the front galley, the suspect attacked him, punching him in the back of the head.

In one of the videos, you can see the flight attendant taking a cart to create a barrier between the kitchen and the cabin, while another flight attendant takes the yellow seals. With the help of other passengers, the crew holds the man’s hands, notably upsetting him.

The male suspect, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was detained for assault and threat to flight safety. If found guilty, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus a $20,000 fine. The FBI’s Los Angeles office is investigating the incident, and a spokesperson told CBS News that a criminal complaint could be filed in federal court on Thursday morning.

In a press release, American Airlines said:

“American Airlines Flight 377 with service from San José del Cabo to Los Angeles was met by police on arrival due to an unruly passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate where the police removed the individual.”.

“Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. The individual involved in this incident will never be able to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with the authorities in their investigation.”.

“We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their teammates and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our battered flight attendant and we are ensuring they and their crewmates have the support they need at this time.”.

