Patient denounces rape during consultation and doctor is removed from private hospital in São Carlos | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

A doctor is investigated by the Civil Police for suspected of raping a patient during an appointment in a private hospital in São Carlos (SP). According to Unimed, the professional was removed from work after the complaint, registered on Tuesday (20).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

As the professional was not named, g1 was unable to locate his defense. In a statement, Unimed repudiated the case and said it was providing psychological support to the patient. (See below for full placement.)

The patient reported that she sought care because she had kidney colic, when the doctor would have performed inappropriate procedures. Details of the incident were not released. She called the Military Police and registered a case.

How to file a rape report

Understand what sexual harassment is; see how to report

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the case was registered as consummated rape and will be investigated by the Women’s Defense Department (DDM).

The folder also said that steps are underway to clarify the facts.

In a note, Unimed São Carlos reported that it has taken the necessary measures by opening an inquiry process for verification with the Ethics Council and immediate removal of the doctor, who is a service provider and not a cooperating doctor.

The health plan operator also reported that it is offering all psychological support to the patient.