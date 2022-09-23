Paula Barbosa comments on meeting Giovanna Gold, the first Zefa in Pantanal, after ‘bullshit’: ‘I didn’t have much to talk about’ | soap opera

Always ready to speak her mind, Zefa He’s the kind of person who doesn’t have a word for it. It’s no wonder that the public vibrates whenever the character of “Pantanal” lets out some truths. Even though the price for it is quite expensive. To talk about the character and about this great success, Paula Barbosa participates in the podcast Papo de Novela, with several little secrets and revelations – in the style of Zefinha. 😅

One of the topics discussed in the episode is the expected meeting between the “Zefas”, that is, between Paula Barbosa and Giovanna Gold, who played the character in the 1990 version. This moment happened in the recording of an important event that airs in the last chapter. For those who don’t know, recently, news popped up that Giovanna Gold would have said that Paula Barbosa had ignored a message from her. But Paula says that didn’t happen.

And after all this virtual climate, of course we want to know everything that happened during their meeting behind the scenes of the soap opera. After all, Giovanna Gold was one of the cameos in this scene that involved a large part of the cast. Paula Barbosa tells it all:

“On that day of the recording, I didn’t have the opportunity to talk to her about it and, honestly, I don’t even want to. Because when we say something about someone it’s very delicate. A lot of people didn’t know my work and say something like that, nowadays, you can cancel a person. I thought it was very serious in that sense. I think she could have looked for me and talked to me. So, that day, we greeted each other, but I didn’t have much conversation with her either. I didn’t feel feel free to chat, but I wish it had been different. It was a moment for us to enjoy together. And I confess that I’m still questioning. But, if one day we have the opportunity to talk about it calmly, we will. ”

Granddaughter of Benedito Ruy Barbosa

Paula also tells how it is to participate in another work by her grandfather, creator of the Pantanal, and one of the main authors in Brazil:

“My grandfather always demanded a lot from me. And, at the time, I didn’t understand why he was so demanding, but now I understand. Because it’s the weight of you being a relative. Imagine my grandfather putting me in his job and I wasn’t prepared And I would ruin his work and I would harm myself. I am his granddaughter, he loves me. Having this demand from him was essential for this moment. Today, when he wants me for a character, I feel honored, because I know that if he wants me there, it’s because I have the capacity.”

With the recordings in the final stretch, the actress confesses that her heart is already in her hand because of the outcome of this work and also because of the atmosphere of friendship between the entire cast:

“I got too attached! My son and Diego (husband) live in São Paulo. Before this job, I had never been away from my puppy for 24 hours. So, going to the Pantanal, staying away for several days… it was essential for me in this marathon. I had many difficult moments, emotionally speaking, and everyone was together, holding hands, each with their own story. If it wasn’t for that, maybe we wouldn’t have made it. It wasn’t easy. (. ..) You have no idea how much I miss you! We really became a family.”

