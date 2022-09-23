Paulista under-20: Corinthians and São Paulo win a spot in the quarterfinals in the final round; see the duels | football

The final round of the third phase of the Campeonato Paulista sub-20 defined this Thursday afternoon the last classified and also the duels of the quarterfinals.

Corinthians and São Paulo entered the field needing to win direct confrontations and got the spot.

1 of 1 São Paulo wins spot with victory over Penapolense — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net São Paulo wins spot with victory over Penapolense — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

Timão beat Desportivo Brasil 2-1 and took second place in Group 21 on goal difference (5-0).

São Paulo scored 6-0 at Penapolense, entitled to a free-kick goal from goalkeeper Leandroand reached nine points, against seven of the rival.

Goalkeeper Leandro scores a free-kick for São Paulo’s under-20 team

Palmeiras, Santos, Ponte Preta, Ferroviária, Portuguesa and Ibrachina also advanced.

From now on, the competition will be played in the knockout stage. Here’s how the clashes went:

Palmeiras (1st best campaign) vs Portuguesa (8th best campaign)

Santos (2nd best campaign) vs Ibrachina (7th best campaign)

Ponte Preta (3rd best campaign) vs São Paulo (6th best campaign)

Corinthians (4th best campaign) x Ferroviária (5th best campaign)

The teams with the best campaign play the second game at home. Ponte Preta and São Paulo were in the same group in the third phase and will now meet again in the quarterfinals.

