payment of installments of R$ 1,100 or R$ 1,212 RELEASED TODAY (23/09)? Check WHO HAS RIGHTS and PIS 2021 TABLE

Thousands of employees from all over Brazil can still withdraw the payment of PIS 2021 It’s from PIS 2022.

This happens because, despite having the right, many workers did not receive the benefit within the appropriate period.

PIS 2021 and PIS 2022

As is known, the PIS 2022 includes workers who worked in 2020. PIS 2021 is intended to the employees of the year 2019.

In addition to these two payments, the calendar is awaited PIS base year 2021, for those who worked in 2021.

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY



the payment of PIS (Social Integration Program) is attracted. O PIS base year 2021 It was supposed to be deposited in 2022, but it was postponed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

O PIS base year 2021 there is not payday Preview.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

Still in 2022, the Deliberative Council of the Workers Support Fund (Codefat) is expected to meet with the federal government.

The purpose of the meeting is to organize and schedule the payment term PIS base year 2021. Everything indicates, however, that this installment will be deposited in 2023.

If PIS base year 2021 stay for 2023, the payment amount will be higher.

HIGHER AMOUNT PIS 2023

As is known, the payment of PIS is directly linked to the value of the minimum wage in force.

In September, the government made the budget forecast for 2023 and estimated the value of the minimum wage in BRL 1,302.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages; They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days a year; Have updated data in the registry; They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

2022 PIS PAYMENT

About 500 thousand people did not receive payment of the PIS in 2022, even with the right.

O PIS 2022 had payments between the months of February and March, with installments of up to BRL 1,212.

It is worth emphasizing that the PIS 2022 was intended for professionals who worked in the year 2020.

HOW TO RECEIVE THE PAYMENT OF PIS 2022?

the deposit of PIS in 2022 was intended for workers in private companies and can be withdrawn through Federal Savings Bank.

As in previous years, the PIS 2022 was automatically paid into a digital social savings account opened automatically by the CASHIER. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The collaborator can PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;





at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;





at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

2022 SIP TABLE

THE PIS table refers to the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;





2 months worked – R$ 202;





3 months worked – R$ 303;





4 months worked – R$ 404;





5 months worked – R$ 505;





6 months worked – R$ 606;





7 months worked – R$ 707;





8 months worked – R$ 808;





9 months worked – R$ 909;





10 months worked – R$ 1,010;





11 months worked – R$ 1,111;





12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum value of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar emphasizes that the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.

2021 PIS PAYMENT

already the PIS 2021 contemplates workers who worked in 2019. The nomenclature of “PIS 2021” is because the allowance was expected to have been paid last year.

the payment of PIS 2021 is up to BRL 1,100the worker will need to submit a request to the Ministry of Labour.

REQUEST PIS 2021

to withdraw the PIS 2021it is necessary: