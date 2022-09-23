Payroll loan at Caixa Econômica: see how to do it

Caixa Econômica Federal cannot yet offer the payroll loan to beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program, as the government has not yet released the modality, however, the bank already offers payroll loans for several other categories with lower rates than common loans.

Retirees and beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can apply for the consigned loan at Caixa, whenever their benefit is permanent; public servants of federal, state or municipal bodies in agreement with Caixa; and employees of private companies who receive their salary at Caixa, as long as the company has an agreement with the bank.

According to Caixa’s website, the installment is deducted directly from the client’s salary or from the INSS benefit and the interested party can anticipate the settlement whenever they want, in addition, it is possible to request the payroll loan without the need for a guarantor, with special advantages and the best conditions, such as a reduced interest rate and a long payment term.

The bank also informs that the maximum amount of the loan is calculated according to the salary or benefit of the interested party, the installment cannot exceed the amount corresponding to 35% of what the customer receives, depending on the adhesion to the agreement, and the monthly installments are of equal amounts and deducted directly from the salary or benefit.

Payroll Loan Aid Brazil

Take out a payroll loan at Caixa

The Caixa consigned loan can be used for home renovation, dream trip or simply to organize your financial life, in addition, it can be hired easily and quickly, check out how:

1 – Confirm that your employer has an agreement with Caixa

Check with your company’s HR department if it has an agreement with Caixa.

If you prefer, call the Caixa service center toll free on 0800 726 8068.

However, if you are a beneficiary of the INSS or a federal public servant, choose directly one of the service channels to hire your payroll.

2 – Choose the channel that is most convenient for you

Internet Banking – Click here Caixa app or any self-service terminal (Caixa customers who have a valid account and evaluation or contract in progress for renewal).

Caixa app or any self-service terminal (Caixa customers who have a valid account and evaluation or contract in progress for renewal). Correspondent CAIXA AQUI Business – Click here to locate a correspondent near you.

to locate a correspondent near you. Caixa branch and self-service channels – Click here to locate an agency near you.

3 – Hire

Complete and sign the hiring forms and, if requested, submit the necessary documentation.

If your employer requires directing the margin to Caixa, do not forget to do so before hiring in the service channels, to ensure the completion of the process

Know the General Clauses

4 – Use credit

It’s all fast and hassle free. After the credit is released, which occurs after the installment is registered with the employer or body, you can use it as you wish.

5 – Payment of installments

Payroll installments are monthly and fixed. For your convenience and safety, during the contracted period, the installment discount occurs directly on your payroll. If you contract a grace period, the debit of the installments starts after the agreed grace period. In case of loss of employment relationship or lack of discount on your paycheck, notify your agency. If you need extra money, check the conditions for renewing your contract in the service channels.

6 – Payroll loan management

​To follow the evolution of the debt balance of your contracts, visit My Contractsand if you add some extra money, you can pay off your outstanding balance, just check the conditions of your agreement with your agency.

Caixa informs that the contracting of the payroll loan is subject to credit approval, confirmation of the registration by the body or employer and other contractual clauses of the product, in addition, the payroll loan modality with FGTS guarantee is temporarily suspended.

Consigned loan from Auxílio Brasil

The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet released the payroll loan for beneficiaries of the Program Brazil aiddue to the lack of regulation and the completion of the accreditation of banks, therefore, there is still no official and exact date on which Caixa or any other bank or finance company will be able to offer credit to families.

The loan was already sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in August, but the release of the hiring depends on the publication of the regulation of complementary rules of the Ministry of Citizenshipwhich, among other things, must decide whether there will be a limit on interest, and for this reason there has been a long delay on the part of the government to release the contract to the beneficiaries.

Technicians defend that a ceiling for interest be defined that is, at least, equal to that determined for insured persons by the National Social Security Institute (INSS), which is 2.14%, however, some banks and finance companies have already decided internally that if the government decides to set a ceiling on interest equal to that charged to INSS policyholders, they must leave their intention to work with the payroll for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries.