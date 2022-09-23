People who sleep late are more likely to have diabetes and heart attacks

Brazilians do not have a good relationship with the pillow. We are among the three countries that sleep the least on the planet, being the absolute champion among Westerners, according to the University of Michigan, in the United States. The causes are yet to be determined, but the consequences are increasingly being explored.

This time, research published in Experimental Physiology revealed that our sleep patterns and cycles can influence the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey found that those who stay up later have a reduced ability to use fat for energy, which means that fats can accumulate in the body. The metabolic differences relate to how well each group can use insulin to promote glucose uptake by cells for energy storage and use.

“Morning” people rely more on fat for energy and are more active during the day with higher levels of aerobic fitness than “night” people. Already those who spend the dawn in clear use less fat for energy at rest and during exercise.

For the tests, participants were divided into two groups (morning and evening) based on their “chronotype” – our natural propensity to seek activity and sleep at different times. They used advanced imaging to assess the body mass and body compositionl, as well as insulin sensitivity and breath samples to measure fat and carbohydrate metabolism.

For a week, participants were monitored to assess their activity patterns throughout the day. They ate a calorie and nutrition controlled diet and had to fast overnight to minimize the diet’s impact on results.

However, they differed from one group to the other. The “nocturnes” demonstrated resistance to insulin, essential in metabolism. Without it, blood glucose is not reduced, as glucose does not enter the cell. The cause for this change in metabolic preference between the two groups has not yet been clarified.

“This observation allows us to advance our understanding of how circadian rhythms (their functions over the course of a day) of our body affect our health. As chronotype appears to affect our metabolism and hormonal action, we suggest that chronotype can be used as a factor in predicting an individual’s disease risk.”

“More research is needed to examine the link between chronotype, exercise and metabolic adaptation to identify whether exercise earlier in the day has greater health benefits.”

According to a survey carried out by the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), 76% of Brazilians have at least one complaint related to sleep quality.