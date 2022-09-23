PHOTOS: Patrick de Paula, Carlinhos and Del Piage train with the ball and can reinforce Botafogo; Rafael and Hugo also go to the field

Gradually, the Botafogo emptying your medical department. Images from training this Thursday (22/9) released by the club show the left-back Carlinhos and the steering wheel Patrick de Paula working with the ball with the group, apparently without any limitation.

Reminiscent of the champion team of Série B, Carlinhos suffered injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus of his left knee in the third round of the Campeonato Carioca and had to undergo surgery. Until the last medical report, he was in transition.

Carlinhos was photographed for the first time training with the ball (Photo: Vítor Silva/BFR)

Patrick de Paula, in turn, was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, a situation that took him out of action for the last three games. The midfielder was also in transition, after being out of some training sessions because of the problem.

Patrick de Paula protects the ball from Diego Gonçalves (Photo: Vítor Silva/BFR)

Another who was in transition, midfielder Del Piage also worked with the group this Thursday and could be another option for coach Luís Castro, aiming at the commitment against Goiás, next week.

Del Piage leaves to mark Jacob Montes (Photo: Vítor Silva/BFR)

the right back Rafael, who underwent surgery on his face, also appeared in the photos, still without a mask, participating in the warm-up and running with his teammates. Who also returned to the field was the left-back Hugomissed the last four matches due to an unreported issue.

Without a mask, Rafael runs with the cast before the activity (Photo: Vítor Silva/BFR)